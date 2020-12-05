APSCW concerned over crimes against women

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi once again expressed serious concern over the increasing incidences of crimes against women in the state and the country.

Speaking during an awareness meeting at the government higher secondary school in Kankarnallah on Friday, Techi said that despite constitutional protection, women are being subjected to violence and they are being treated unequally in various fields.

“Normally, girls are not given leadership roles in schools, like general secretary, secretary or class monitors, etc,” Techi said, and requested the school authorities to involve both girls and boys in leadership roles. She advised the students to study hard for a bright future.

During the meeting, various issues, ranging from crimes against women to mental health, domestic violence, impact of drug abuse and the importance of blood donation were discussed.

Papum Pare DSP Dekio Gumja spoke on crimes against women and punishment for the criminals, while APSCW member Techi Hunmai spoke on domestic violence. Clinical psychologist Nabam Yeni spoke on mental health, the signs and symptoms of anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies, and how to take care of them.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke spoke about the importance of blood donation, while DFA chairman Nabam Sarbang highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse on the users’ bodies, and drugs-related crimes. He advised the students to stay away from vices and lead a healthy life.

Friends for Life (FFL) chairperson Toku Natung also spoke.

The awareness meeting was organized by FFL in collaboration with the APSCW.