Nich asks dept to ensure digital empowerment

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: IT & e-Governance Chairman Doni Nich has asked the officials of the department to “ensure digital empowerment and make its impact be felt across all departments through IT solutions for good and faster governance in the state.”

Chairing the first coordination meeting of the State Council for Information Technology (IT) and e-Governance at the Science Centre here on Friday, Nich urged the officials to be proactive and to review the projects fortnightly. He cautioned that non-performing officials would be taken to task.

IT & Communication Secretary Anirudh S Saran urged all the officers to “work as an IT corporate sector and achieve the project within timeline.”

Earlier, Director Neelam Yapin Tana spoke about the significance, role and functioning of the State Council for IT & e-Governance.