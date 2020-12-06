APSCW raises concern over child and women trafficking

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi raised serious concern over the increasing number of child and women trafficking in the state and the country.

She was addressing a gathering during a legal awareness programme organised by the Human Right Law Networks (HRLN), in collaboration with the APSCW and the Athu Popu Social Foundation, on trafficking and human rights violation at a city hotel here on Saturday.

Techi informed that most human trafficking cases in India are related to those hired as domestic help.

“Human trafficking is also done for sexual exploitation and child or forced marriages and even organs,” she said, adding: “According to a 2014 report, around 16 million women were victims of sex trafficking in one year, and half of them were children.”

While she said that the commission does not receive extremely high numbers of reports of women and child trafficking cases, the state does report high cases of domestic violence, kidnapping and rape, with the capital region registering the highest crime rate against women, followed by West Siang district.

This was followed by Gauhati High Court advocate Sunil Mow elaborating the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and international laws, while social activist Hasina Kharbhih highlighted the trafficking issues in mainland and Northeast India.

SIT (Crime) SP Rohit Rajbir Singh spoke on the role of the police and the civil society for prosecution of perpetrators.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society secretary-general Kani Nada Maling spoke on child trafficking and the support system in India, while journalist Karpu Chisi spoke on ‘Human trafficking ways: A case study of Arunachal Pradesh’.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai spoke on the powers and functions of the commission.