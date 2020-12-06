World Soil Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: World Soil Day was celebrated in several districts of the state on Saturday with the theme ‘Keep soil alive, protect soil diversity’.

In Papum Pare district, the soil & water conservation (SWC) directorate of the RWD celebrated the day at Moin village in Sangdupota circle in the presence of a large number of villagers.

SWC Director Joram Puppa highlighted the importance of the World Soil Day. He urged the villagers to use the land in a sustainable manner, “following scientific method of soil management to minimize soil erosion and loss of soil fertility.”

Soil Conservation Officer Nido D Pubiyang advocated “scientific know-how of various soil conservation techniques to be adopted in farmers’ fields,” and SWC Joint Director RN Singh emphasized on conservation of soil biodiversity.

Other features of the celebration included dedication of a vermicompost unit in Moin village and training on vermicomposting technique through field demonstration by resource person Nido D Pubiyang.

Among others, Rillo village GB Tem Sengko spoke on the occasion.

As many as 60 people from eight villages under the circle and officials from the SWC directorate attended the programme.

The Changlang KVK celebrated the World Soil Day at Kovin village.

Addressing the function, MLA Laisam Simai, who was accompanied by GBs and progressive farmers, commended the faculty members of the KVK “for their contributions to the farmers and the district as a whole in imparting the horizontal spread of new technologies among the farmer community.”

Earlier, KVK Head Dr Devendra Singh Chhonkar highlighted the importance of the World Soil Day and explained different ways of maintaining soil fertility. He also emphasized on “green manuring, using of azolla, tricoderma and biofertilizers” to maintain soil fertility, and spoke about the new farm act.

In Tawang, 31 farmers participated in the World Soil Day celebration in Kitpi village.

Horticulture scientist Dr AK Tiwari spoke on organic farming for maintaining soil productivity, while plant protection scientist Lakshmipriya Borah stressed on organic plant protection techniques suitable for the farmers of Tawang, and home science specialist DY Thungon, delivered a speech on issues related to soil health cards, nutrition, etc.

Soil health cards were distributed among the farmers at the end of the programme.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, the College of Horticulture & Forestry [CHF], the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the College of Agriculture celebrated the World Soil Day.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika emphasized on protecting the soil for the future generations, and advised progressive farmers to switch over to organic cultivation.

DAO A Pao highlighted the importance of healthy soil and sustainable management of soil resources.

Later, experts on soil science discussed various issues, such as plant growth and soil fertility, carbon storing, soil biodiversity maintenance, organic cultivation practices, etc.

Soil health cards were distributed to selected progressive farmers.