GSDP on propagation and mgmt of bamboo underway

NAMSAI, 5 Dec: A 240-hour ‘green skill development programme (GSDP) on bamboo propagation and management’ commenced at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Saturday.

The programme is funded by the union environment, forest & climate change ministry, and fund for it has been placed with the Arunachal Envis Hub of the environment & forests department.

The Envis Hub has identified AUS as a partner to carry out different projects together.

The AUS has selected 18 students for the programme.

Attending the programme, Environment & Climate Change Director D Dohu Robin expressed satisfaction on learning that the AUS is engaging resource persons from the Rainforest Institute, Jorhat, and other renowned institutes for imparting training to the students.

The inaugural programme was attended by AUS vice chancellor Prof OP Sharma, faculty members of the university, officers from the textile & handicraft and the industries departments, and others. (DIPRO)