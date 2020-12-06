DCs seek cooperation for peaceful PR election

ROING, 5 Dec: Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo sought cooperation from political parties and community-based organizations (CBO) for peaceful conduct of the panchayati raj (PR) election in the district.

Chairing a consultative meeting with representatives of political parties and CBOs of the district here on Saturday, Damo urged the political parties to abide by the election model code of conduct (MCC) issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), and the Covid-19 SOPs issued by the health department.

He cautioned the political parties that “transportation of any kind of liquor or cash in the name of election will be seized and dealt with as per the relevant provisions of the law.”

SDO Rebecca Tayeng highlighted the MCC and the guidelines issued by the SEC, and emphasized the need for strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.

She reminded the participants of the order issued by the district administration restricting carrying of lethal weapons in public places during the election.

SP JK Lego informed that a response team with a dedicated mobile number has been formed to deal with any law and order issue during the election process.

Election observer CR Khampa also addressed the meeting.

The representatives of the political parties and CBOs also offered suggestions. The Dambuk ADC and all the ROs and AROs of the district also attended the meeting.

In Tirap district, DC Taro Mize appealed to all the stakeholders to ensure peaceful, free and fair conduct of the PR election in the district.

Addressing a coordination meeting with the SP, ROs, AROs, representatives

of political parties and contesting candidates, the DC on Saturday said: “Election can be held peacefully only with due support and cooperation from every political party and stakeholder.”

Stating that the results of the election should be accepted by every candidate, the DC said “the loser candidate shouldn’t try to create unnecessary law and order problem which may lead to misunderstanding for long run within same village or same area.”

The DC also urged the candidates for ZPM and GPM posts to deposit their arms along with arms licences at the nearest police station at the earliest.

Election observer Sentum Yomcha urged all election-related officers, including the polling teams, to strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs.

SP Kardak Riba also urged all the candidates and supporters to ensure free and fair election in the district. He added that construction of any kind of ‘no entry’ gate in any part of the district would not be allowed during the election proceedings.

Earlier, the SP apprised the candidates of the helpline number and the control room number. He also informed that carrying of lethal weapons is strictly prohibited during election proceedings.

Khonsa ADC Kretkam Tikhak and CO Pik Tayom also spoke. (DIPROs)