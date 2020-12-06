TCLPF takes out rally to protest murder

CHANGLANG, 5 Dec: The Tirap Changlang Longding Peoples’ Forum (TCLPF) on Saturday took out a rally in the district headquarters here to protest the killing of a person here on 1 December.

An unidentified gunman shot dead one Hangnang Pangtha at the PWD complex in Changlang town.

People from all walks of life joined the rally, and they submitted a memorandum to the DC, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Condemning the incident in the strongest terms, the TCLPF said the murder of the person has raised security concerns among the people.

“The cold-blooded murder of Pangtha is inhumane and deserves condemnation by all,” it said.

The forum demanded that the security agencies nab the culprit immediately and stop all forms of criminal activities in the TCL region.

The TCLPF expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.