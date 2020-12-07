Felix urges voters to observe SOPs

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Home Minister Bamang Felix has appealed to the people of the state to strictly follow the SOPs of the health department while participating in the election process.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, Felix said that participation in the election process amid the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging.

“Anyone can carry Covid-19. Therefore citizens should follow the SOPs and keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said the home minister.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak also made a similar appeal to the people.

“Follow SOPs and maintain social distance while participating in democratic process,” he said.

Tarak also informed that till now, 75 ZPMs, 1,065 GPMs and 3 IMC corporators have been declared unopposed winners on BJP tickets in the state.