APSCPCR asked to take over child-related cases from APSCW

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Rosy Taba has directed the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) to take over all cases related to children from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women [APSCW].

“The reports of POCSO cases, missing cases of child and relative adoption in the state should be taken up on priority,” Taba said during a joint meeting of the APSCPCR and the APSCW here on Monday.

She said that teenage pregnancy issues and drug abuse cases are also to be addressed by the APSCPCR.

Besides emphasizing the need for providing training to all the statutory bodies constituted under the Juvenile Justice Act, Taba suggested to the newly-formed APSCPCR to visit child care institutions (CCI), specialized adoption agencies, juvenile justice homes and other institutions on a regular basis.

She also appealed to the state government to provide proper infrastructure to the APSCPCR.

Earlier, the NCPCR member presented a brief on the roles and responsibilities of the commission.

APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu submitted a report on her recent visits to CCIs, district child protection units and child welfare committees in the capital region, and discussed their problems. She also submitted a memorandum to the NCPCR member.

Nodal officer for the child protection services scheme, Kago Asha Lod spoke about the constitution of the APSCPCR.

ICDS Deputy Director Nyapi Ringu also spoke.

All the newly appointed members of the APSCPCR attended the meeting, which was held in coordination with the women & child development department.