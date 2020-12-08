Foundation seeks expediting framing of chargesheet against Techi Meena’s killers

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The United Leil Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF) has appealed to the chief minister to direct the police department to expedite the framing of chargesheet against the killers of seven-month pregnant Techi Meena Lishi, who was murdered on 5 November.

In a representation to the chief minister, the ULTYF also urged him to consider transferring the case to the fast-track court “for speedy trial and conviction of the accused to give justice to the victim and unborn child.”

While thanking the police for their prompt action in arresting all the accused, including the prime accused, Lishi Roni, the ULTYF appealed to the police department to “investigate the NSCN nexus with the prime accused and strengthen the intelligence network to unearth the fathom of involvement of the NSCN in the aforementioned case.”