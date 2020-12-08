Gov notifies extension of territorial jurisdiction of courts in Pasighat

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: In pursuance of the Gauhati High Court’s approval dated 19 October, the governor of Arunachal has ordered that “Lower Siang district, hitherto under the territorial jurisdiction of the courts at Aalo, shall henceforth be under the territorial jurisdiction of the courts at Pasighat with immediate effect until further order.”

The district & sessions court and the chief judicial magistrate in Pasighat will now have territorial jurisdiction over East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Siang districts.

The governor has issued an order that the courts in Aalo “shall transfer all case records in respect of Lower Siang district to the respective courts at Pasighat.”