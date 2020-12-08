DTFC meeting on Covid-19 vaccine held

AALO, 7 Dec: West Siang DC Moki Loyi stressed on making preparations for administering Covid-19 vaccine as and when it is made available to the public.

Chairing the district task force committee (DTFC) meeting for implementation of Covid-19 vaccine here on Monday, the DC also advocated creating “awareness in advance on its implementation, as per the directives of the government, to avoid hue and cry among the people.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba, who also attended the meeting, stressed on “early uploading of data to the Covid web portal for filtration on priority,” and on the need for waste disposal management after the programme.

Due to the decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district, all the ambulances meant for the CHCs and PHCs will be released soon, he said, adding that “many young specialist doctors have joined the general hospital in Aalo, and referral cases to other hospitals will be minimized now.”

DVCCH Gumge Padu and DPM Yomto Lollen made PowerPoint presentations on the IPPI micro plan 2020-21 and its performance.

DSO Dr Jombom Kato, DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki and RI MO Dr Jumge Padu also spoke. (DIPRO)