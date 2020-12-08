Candidates who cleared APPSCCE prelims felicitated

DOIMUKH, 7 Dec: Local MLA Tana Hali Tara provided financial assistance to the candidates hailing from the Doimukh assembly constituency who have cleared the APPSCCE prelims.

All the 26 aspirants were given cash incentive of Rs 50,000 each in a programme held here on Monday.

Addressing the aspirants, Tara said he was happy to learn that 26 aspirants have cleared the prelims examination.

“I extend best wishes to all and hope that they will work hard to get selected as civil servants. I hope all the 26 get selected as APCS officers,” he said.

Tara said the financial assistance has been provided “in order to encourage and to meet the minimum needs of candidates while preparing for the mains exam.”

Prof Tana Showren Tara of RGU, who also attended the programme, advised all the aspirants to “sacrifice and devote time to studies.”

Prof Showren assured to have free mock interview conducted for those who clear the mains exam. He asked the aspirants as well as their parents to call him any time to clear any confusion and to seek counselling, if needed, with regard to the civil service exam as well as other exams.