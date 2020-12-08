Si-Donyi celebration cancelled

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 7 Dec: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) has informed that Si-Donyi festival will not be celebrated in 2021 “in view of the unabated increase in Covid-19 pandemic cases across the country.”

It said the decision has been taken following meetings between the TCS, the Si-Donyi celebration committees, and all the Tagin clan-based organizations.

The TCS stated that the Covid-19 pandemic situation has been further compounded by the holding of the panchayat election in November-December, “which is the peak period for preparation of the festival activities.”

However, the TCS said that Si-Donyi festival may be celebrated “in a small scale at village or individual level as generally happens in other years, but adhering to the SOPs in place.”