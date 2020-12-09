Meetings on Covid-19 vaccination preparedness held

BOMDILA, 8 Dec: West Kameng DC Karma Leki in a meeting here on Tuesday reviewed the district’s preparedness to administer Covid-19 vaccine when it is available.

Leki advised the district’s medical department to ensure that all the CHCs and PHCs are equipped with ice-lined refrigerators, deep freezers, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, power backup facilities, etc, that are required for storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination drive in the district will be carried out in four blocks, covering 11 health facilities/centres, including private healthcare facilities, by 42 doctors and 108 nurses.

In the first phase, only the frontline healthcare workers will be immunized, and a total of 1,316 beneficiaries have been identified, informed West Kameng DRCHO Dr TD Namsa.

Dr Namsa highlighted the Covid-19 vaccination process and the current status of all the CHCs, PHCs and the general hospital here to carry out the vaccination drive.

He also presented a brief on antenatal care and routine immunization coverage till November this year, which are 87 percent and 81 percent, respectively, of the annual set target.

The DC urged the medical officers, nurses, ASHAs and anganwadi workers to achieve the routine immunization target by December, as set by the government.

Doctors from CHCs and PHCs, the SP, the ICDS deputy director and others also attended the meeting.

In Tirap district, DC Taro Mize urged all the health officers, health workers and line departments to ensure registration of all the beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccination.

The DC also urged the district task force on immunization and block task forces on immunization to conduct review meetings on Covid-19 vaccination programme from time to time.

DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu made a PowerPoint presentation on the “Covid-19 vaccine preparatory activities.”

Dr Angu informed that Covid-19 vaccine is being introduced soon. However, he said, “the time of launching, vaccine brand, and dose are yet to be communicated by GoI.”

WCD DD Hacham Bangsia, DHK Dr Khogen Socia and DPM Lomhat Lowang also spoke.

In Lower Subansiri district, DC Swetika Sachan called for coordination between the line departments, civil society organizations and NGOs to ensure safe delivery of the vaccines to the beneficiaries.

Sachan emphasized on planning and monitoring the entire process. “All the key activities, such as micro-planning, communication planning, cold chain and vaccine logistics planning, have to be regularly monitored,” she said.

She also directed DRCHO (in-charge) Dr Radhe Anku to ensure that the beneficiaries’ list is updated in the Co-WIN software before the deadline of 10 December.

Dr Radhe Anku spoke about the cold chain preparedness, details of session sites and the vaccinators.

Vaccine cold chain manager for Lower Subansiri, Tage Hailyang also spoke.

Among others, DMO Dr Tage Kano, SP Harsh Indora, and medical officials attended the meeting. (DIPROs)