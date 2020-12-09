Indian Army distributes books among poor students

MARO, 8 Dec: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday distributed books and stationeries to 71 underprivileged students of Maro village in Upper Subansiri district as part of the army’s commitment towards the welfare of the locals in remote areas.

The aim was to encourage the students to pursue education, Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Sumit K Sharma informed in a release.

The army also organized drawing and essay competitions among the students to provide them an opportunity to showcase their talents, the release said.