4 gas cylinder thieves arrested, cylinders recovered

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The Capital police have arrested four habitual gas cylinder thieves recently and recovered 11 stolen cylinders from their possession.

They have been identified as Gichik (Paul Ramu) of Chimpu-I, Lokar Tado of SLSA Chimpu, Likha Jaknik of Chimpu and Deepak Deori (Niga) of WRD Colony, Chimpu.

Earlier on 30 November, the police received an FIR from one Sorang Tayak, a resident of JK Apartment near Little Flower School Chimpu.

As per the FIR, some unknown miscreants entered into his rental room by breaking open the door lock on the night of 19 November at around 7:30 PM.

Accordingly a case under section 453/ 380/ 427/ 34 IPC was registered and endorsed to SI K Tacha.

During the course of the investigation, the CCTV footage of JK Apartment was collected and analyzed properly.

“Two youths were seen entering into the complainant’s rental room and their activities were clearly visible. The thieves stole a laptop, a gas cylinder and other items which can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage of JK Apartment,” the police informed.

A police team led by SDPO K Sikom, OC ITA PS P Simi and SI K Tacha, under the direct supervision of SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, rounded up many habitual criminals of the said locations besides engaging numerous sources and tracked down the four accused.

“The accused have revealed that they have stolen 11 gas cylinders from various locations, such as Gohpur Tinali, Zoo Road, RP Gate Chimpu, Jullang near the district jail, Chimpu-1 and near Sangey Lahden Sports Academy area. They reportedly sold the cylinders for anywhere between Rs 1800 to Rs 2500,” the police said.

All the cylinders were recovered from various locations and the arrested accused were forwarded to judicial custody.

SP Chiram has appealed to all the dwellers of the Capital to keep sharp vigil on such anti-social elements. He also requested the public to make verifications before buying any goods that are being sold to them at rates lowers than the actual market price.

He has also informed that all the recovered gas cylinders will be handed over to the owners after proper verification.