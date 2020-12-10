AAPSU to observe black day on Dec 11 to protest against CAA

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Following the decision of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and its federal units are going to observe a black day across the state on 11 December in order to register its continued protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On 11 December, 2019, the Parliament had passed the highly contentious CAA despite strong opposition from the indigenous people of the North East.

“The protest against CAA across the North East, including Arunachal is a grim reminder of the injustice the central government had meted out to the people of this region,” the AAPSU said, adding that the protest is also reminder to the BJP regime in the centre “that in a democratic setup, it is not always about the ballot or the number of representatives of the ruling party in the Parliament, but sometimes, about the genuine feelings of the people.”