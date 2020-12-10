Effective and mission mode implementation of PMGSY need of the hour: Ngandam

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: “Effective and mission mode implementation of the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) is the need of the hour for faster growth of the state,” said RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam in his message to field engineers attending a review meeting of the programme here on Wednesday.

This is the second state level review meeting held from 2 to 9 December here in the capital to review the progress of each activity and to address the technical issues “in a techno-friendly manner.”

Also addressing the field functionaries, RWD Secretary NT Glow said, “Rural road connectivity is one the most important rural infrastructures for holistic development. Its time-bound implementation and good quality would support faster socio-economic development of the state.”

Review of all the ongoing works and bridges under the flagship programme PMGSY was done for all the six circles independently under the chairmanship of the secretary and senior engineers of the department.

“There are 452 road works for a length of 4500 km and 187 long span bridges are under various stage of construction across the state. All these works are to be completed within December 2021 and this will benefit 661 habitations in remote and far-flung areas in highly complex terrain,” a press communiqué from the RWD said.

The department is also gearing up to increase the absorption capacity inter-alia knowledge base of field functionaries. Various new technologies have also been introduced to replace the use of stone wherever not available for faster completion and to reduce the carbon footprint.

PMGSY Chief Engineer D Nyodu, Technical Advisor KC Dhimole and SE N Rigia also provided inputs.