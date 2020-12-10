Conclaves of traditional healers organized

PASIGHAT, 9 Dec: The North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) here in East Siang district organized two conclaves of traditional healers for the states of Nagaland and Tripura through video conferencing on 9 December.

The programme was a part of series of conclaves for documentation of traditional healing practices, according to a NEIFM release.

Zoologist Dr Kenjurn Bagra spoke on the importance of folk healing practices and its relevance in the healthcare practices in rural areas.

Coordinator Dr Imlikumba and Botanist Dr Amal Bawri also spoke.

Fifty persons from both the states participated in the programme.

The NEIFM will be organizing similar programmes for the traditional healers of all the states separately in the coming days, the release said.