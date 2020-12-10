RGU releases official language annual magazine ‘Arun-Chhata’

RONO HILLS, 9 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice-Chancellor and chairman of the official language implementation committee of RGU, Prof Saket Kushwaha released the official language annual magazine ‘Arun-Chhata’ recently.

The magazine was released during a programme organised by the RGU’s Hindi cell towards orienting the branch beads of various cells of the varsity on different rules and policies framed for the offices run by the Government of India by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC encouraged the house to work with dedication and maintain the dignity of being one of the top universities in the country and to be vibrant in every official context and dealings, following and adopting to the framed policies and rules of the GoI with utmost responsibility.

Registrar-cum-member (ex-officio) of the official language implementation committee of RGU, Dr NT Rikam laid emphasis on the importance of official drafting and noting in Hindi and suggested that the Hindi cell of the RGU conduct training programmes regularly for the employees.

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin spoke on how bilingual forms of noting and drafting can be initiated easily by using new technologies, while also narrating about the success story of the varsity in this field.

Earlier, the RGU’s Hindi officer-cum-member secretary of official language implementation committee, Gumpi Nguso gave a brief description on implementation of official language rules and highlighted its constitution, acts and their impact on GoI offices.

RGU’s Assistant Librarian Dr DK Pandey also spoke.

Among others, RGU’s Dean, Faculty of Languages Prof Oken Lego and Assistant Registrar Oriental Taggu also attended the function.