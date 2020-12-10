Identify strengths of Himalayan region to unleash its full potential: NITI Aayog CEO

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: NITI Aayog CEO Dr Amitabh Kant called on the people of the Himalayan region to “identify the strengths of the culturally, linguistically diverse and resource rich Himalayan region to unleash the power of innovation and economic benefits to its full potential.”

Speaking during the concluding day of the virtually-held 3rd Indian Himalayan Youth Summit on Wednesday, Dr Kant stressed on entrepreneurship and the damage that Covid-19 has brought around.

He also emphasized that this was a befitting time to understand the needs and opportunities in the area where the youth have been stationed during the pandemic.

Dr Kant further called on the youth to “participate in competitive federalism by analyzing the challenges and prospects by using local skills and expertise for gainful employment in the Himalayan states.”

Principal Economic Advisor, Government of India, Dr Sanjeev Sanyal stressed on the need to light the fire of entrepreneurship and requested to bring forth the problems of bureaucratic hurdles and policy regulation so that changes could be brought about at the policy level.

Calling on the youth to take charge and become agents of change for sustainable development in the entire Himalayan region, Dr Sanyal emphasized on the need to invest in digital technology to diffuse geographical constraints and at the same time stop the loss of human capital and talent.

He also recommended special targeted discussions on plastic waste and mental health issues in the hills.

Sustainable Development Forum of Uttaranchal Chairperson Dr Rajendra Dobhal raised the need to have a pan-Himalayan university and better integration of existing institutions to collaboratively create knowledge and help cater critical data for policymaking in the Indian Himalayan region.

President of the IMI, PD Rai encouraged the youth of the Himalayan region to work collectively and with entrepreneurial spirit to take the region forward.

Coordinator of the IHYS Amba Jamir said, “The youth summit is an opportunity to take the voices of the mountain youths across the world.”

The day also witnessed sessions that reflected on the deliberations of the first day, namely SDG, sustainable tourism, migration, natural resource management and skill & entrepreneurship, which were dovetailed into a set of recommendation to the government and civil societies.

A draft of the ‘Youth Declaration’ was also prepared on the day.