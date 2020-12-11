Group repairs main gate of IGJHSS

PASIGHAT, 10 Dec: A group friends called Friends of Eighties (FoE) voluntarily carried out repainting and repair work on the main gate and the front boundary wall of IGJ Higher Secondary School (IGJHSS) here in East Siang district.

The repainted gate was handed over to IGJHSS Principal Tatem Taloh in a simple function on Thursday. The function was attended by all the teachers and staff of the school, and members of the FoE, led by its president, former IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao, vice president Ojing Yompang, and secretary Botem Koyu.

“To instill a sense of pride, belongingness, responsibility to the students, new slogans were also added on the back wall of the main gate: ‘Through this gate have passed out some of the best luminaries of the state’ and ‘Go to serve’,” the FoE said.