Certificate course in spring rejuvenation held

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Participants from different districts of Arunachal attended a certificate course on ‘Para-hydrologist, with special reference to spring rejuvenation’, organized by the Northeast regional centre (NERC) of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) at the regional office of the GBPNIHE here from 8 to 10 December.

The course was organized under the guidance of NERC Head MS Lodhi, who delivered lectures on the basic concept of surface and groundwater hydrology, importance and measurement of climatic data and its relevance to water resources development and conservation, etc.

On the second day, topics such as ‘Himalayan spring for water security in the Himalayas’, tools and techniques for assessment and rejuvenation of springs, spring sanctuary concept, effect of climate change on the vulnerability of springs, and basic concepts of storage and movement of groundwater hydrology were covered.

Basic laboratory methods for water quality testing were also demonstrated at the NERC laboratory.

During the course, SCO D Pubyang and Roorkee-based National Institute of Hydrology’s Scientist D, Dr Manish Kumar Nema delivered lectures on spring rejuvenation and groundwater hydrology, respectively, and Prem Ranjan from the NERIST shared his experience of working on springs of Arunachal.

The participants also visited the NAFCC project site in Poma village to learn about the on-site interventions for rejuvenation and conservation of springs.

The environment & forests department and the soil & water conservation department extended support during the field exercise.