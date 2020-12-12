Randomization of EVMs for IMC poll done

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The randomization of the EVMs for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election was done on Friday at Siddharth Hall here in the presence of DC Komkar Dulom, observer Ranphoa Ngowa, MROs, AMROs, candidates, their representatives, political agents, etc.

Altogether, 47 polling stations will witness polling for 15 wards as out of 20 wards, corporators for five wards, namely, 12, 14, 18, 19 and 20, have already been elected unopposed.

The DC said that the process of randomization is being done through a software to ease the process and ensure transparency. Stating that the process is being done in a fair way, the DC provided copies of the randomized list to all present and urged them to cross-check once the process is completed. He also sought cooperation of all for a free and fair election.

The observer also said that, with the advancement in e-governance, the electronic randomization would help in carrying out the process in a more transparent way. He also sought cooperation for successful conduct of the election.

Earlier, EAC Lod Takkar, who is in charge of the EVMs, informed that “the process of randomization is a part of election during which EVMs are marked randomly for various polling stations.” He also informed that the commissioning of the EVMs will be done on 17 December at the same venue, and urged all to be present during the process.

E-governance Officer Neelam Serra explained the objective of randomization and why the EVMs are randomly marked to ensure transparency during election. (DIPRO)