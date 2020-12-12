Mepung Passang Cheda remembered on her first death anniversary

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The first death anniversary of Mepung Passang Cheda, wife of Arunachal Pioneer editor Chopa Cheda, was observed on Friday with a solemn event in Itanagar.

She left for her heavenly abode while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai, leaving her near and dear ones at the age of 39 last year.

Those who paid tributes to her included Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, the press community, including senior journalist Pradeep Kumar, Arunachal Press Club president Dodum Yangfo and APUWJ president Amar Sangno, an AAPSU team led by its president Hawang Bagang, and representatives of NGOs and CBOs.

As the Gyadom Welfare Society’s president, Mepung had conceived how to manage funds, benefiting women to a great extent,” the society’s present president Tumkap Taigang Gyadang said.

“On her arrival in Itanagar, she (Mepung) with her unique personality created the charisma to endear one and all. Though she was not holding any position, the gathering is proof her immaculate personality,” Kumar said.

Earlier, Mangfi released albums, Jahan Bhi Raho Kush Raho and Miyang Ketak Doh in Nyishi. Punka Cheda is the singer, while the music is by Sagar Nai and lyrics by Sahi Dahiya. It is produced by Chopa Cheda & Gyadam Abo Production.