DC inaugurates free diagnostic services

TEZU, 12 Dec: Lohit DC Marge Sora on Saturday inaugurated a free diagnostic services laboratory under the National Health Mission at the general hospital (GH) here, in the presence of ADC Sunny Kumar Singh and DMO Dr S Chai Pul.

The objective of the free diagnostic services programme is to ensure availability and access to diagnostic tests at public health facilities, so as to reduce the expenditure incurred by patients on diagnostics, stated a DIPRO report.

The initiative will facilitate patients in getting various tests, like clinical pathology, biochemistry and serology, etc, done at minimal rates. Patients may also get their diagnostic reports at home through WhatsApp, the report said.