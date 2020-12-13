Lok adalats settle cases

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: The district legal services authorities in Arunachal conducted the last national lok adalat of 2020 on Saturday, under the guidance of the APSLSA.

Altogether 215 pre-litigation cases, including bank recovery cases and other cases were listed, out of which two cases were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 4000, and 168 pending cases, including criminal compoundable cases, bank recovery cases, matrimonial dispute cases, MACT cases, NI Act cases and other cases were listed, out of which 36 cases were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 23,33,709.50, the APSLSA informed in a release.