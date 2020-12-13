One arrested for rape of minor

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: One Janjam Wangsu (24) was arrested by the Longding police on 9 December for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in Longding district headquarters.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on 6 December and was reported to the police on 9 December by the family of the minor.

Reportedly, the minor was traumatized and on persistent enquiry informed her parents about the incident, who then informed the police.

Wangsu was reportedly a frequent visitor to the complainant’s house.

The accused was arrested on the same day (9 December) and is currently under judicial custody.

“A case has been registered under Section 376 IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. All medical examinations have been conducted and an investigation is on,” the police said.