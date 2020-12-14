Adi gospel centenary celebrated

ROING, 13 Dec: The Adi Gospel Convention celebrated the ‘Adi gospel centenary’ at the Baptist church in Rayang here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

The event was held to mark the completion of 100 years of late Dugyon Lego’s acceptance of Jesus Christ as personal lord and saviour and undergoing water baptism in Jorhat, Assam. He was baptized along with late Tamik Dabi by Rev LWB Jackman in April 1920.

The day also was observed to express gratitude for the work of Arthington missionaries Rev JH Lorrain and Rev FW Savidge in bringing out the first Anglo-Abor Miri dictionary and Aro Ishor ke Dooyinge (1906) – the first books in Adi.

The missionary work of the American Baptist Foreign Mission Society was remembered, and the first converts were felicitated along with those who helped the missionaries.

Addressing a thin congregation, chiefly of church workers (owing to the pandemic), CBCNEI president Norbu Lama urged the Adi Christians to “live under the lordship of Jesus Christ continuously.”

Attending the event, Arunachal Christian Forum president Toko Teki urged Adi Baptist leaders and members to “carry forward the great vision of the pioneers to bring positive changes in the society against all odds.”

“With the introduction of Christian schools in nearby Assam, students who went seeking better education brought back the gospel of Jesus Christ into our land. This has opened the door for education, modernization and better life for our people,” he said.

“As a result of this,” he added, “Adis who received the gospel first became pioneers in every field in the state.”

Teki exhorted the gathering to “remain united among all denominations and also extend friendly relationship with other religious groups.”

Earlier, Mission of Arunachal Baptist Church Council AGS Tugaso Manyu praised “the contribution and impact of Adi Christians in Arunachal.”

A monolith was unveiled by Lama, the speaker, and a book called Baibél Yédong along with the souvenir of the occasion was released.