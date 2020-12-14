No knowledge of JD (U) MLAs joining BJP: Sona

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has said that he has no knowledge of the rumours of six JD (U) MLAs merging with the BJP.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday evening, Sona said his office has only received a letter informing about the change of leadership of JD (U) legislature in the assembly.

“It has been accepted and a bulletin in this regard has been issued,” said Sona.

Last month, the JD (U) had issued 14-day suspension notices to three legislators – Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku and Bomdila legislator Dongru Siongu – over anti-party activities. It was alleged that six MLAs

out of a total of seven elected Talem Tabo as the JD (U)’s legislative party leader, allegedly without the knowledge of the state president.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso was earlier the JD (U) legislative party leader.

Sona also said that the state government is investing a lot of money to improve the state’s health sector. “Hospitals are being upgraded. But everyone should understand that the government too has certain limitations, and therefore everyone will need to have patience,” he said.