ASSET offers assistance to needy woman

WAKRO, 13 Dec: The Anu Shiksha Seva Trust (ASSET) provided financial assistance and ration items under the Beena Ghose Roy Scheme to a needy woman, Walengla Mam, of Old Pukhuri village in Wakro circle of Lohit district, in a simple function at the Beena Ghose Roy enclave here on Sunday.

Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary DFO Cheshta Singh handed over the ration gifts, while Tezu ADC Sunny Singh gave a cheque of Rs 12,000 to Mam, in the presence of Lohit SP Ankit Singh and others.

The Beena Ghose Roy Scheme was instituted by the ASSET “in admiration of an in-service army general officer (GO) and in gratitude to a prestigious army’s infantry division stationed in the northeastern region.

“The army GO has inspired and promoted many welfare initiatives, especially in the fields of education and development of the youths in the region,” the ASSET said in a release.