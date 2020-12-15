Adequate security forces will be deployed at hypersensitive polling stations in Tirap: DC

KHONSA, 14 Dec: Tirap DC Taro Mize said that adequate security forces will be deployed at the hypersensitive polling stations in the district to ensure peaceful conduct of the PR election in the district.

Mize informed this during a coordination meeting with the sector officers engaged for the panchayat election.

Briefing the sector officers on their duties and responsibilities, the DC urged them to ensure that the election is conducted in a free and peaceful manner in their respective jurisdictions. The DC suggested to the officials to coordinate with the presiding officers, if necessary, on the day of polling.

He informed the sector officers that carrying of electronic devices like cameras or mobile handsets within a 100-metre radius of the polling booths by any individual is strictly prohibited as per the guidelines of the Central/State Election Commission.

Earlier, ADC [HQ] Kretkam Tikhak reminded all the sector officers to go through the presiding officers’ diary and the panchayat election handbook to avoid confusion on the poll day.

The meeting was attended by all 13 sector officers assigned for PR election in the district. (DIPRO)