Energy Conservation Day observed

KHONSA, 14 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) observed the National Energy Conservation Day at the government town secondary school here in Tirap district on Monday, involving the students and teachers of the school.

District APEDA Project Officer Yami Ronya said the day is observed on 14 December every year to “generate public awareness on the importance of energy conservation and steps taken towards becoming an energy-efficient nation.”

Ronya asked the student community to create awareness in their respective villages and areas and use LED bulbs and tubes instead of fluorescent lamps to save energy.

She informed that the APEDA will distribute solar study lamps to all the students from Class 1-10 of all the government schools from 16 December. (DIPRO)