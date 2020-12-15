DC meets with candidates, political parties

LONGDING, 14 Dec: Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego convened a meeting here on Monday with the contesting candidates and representatives of the political parties with regard to the upcoming panchayat election.

Lego briefed them on the various arrangements related to the election and discussed the strategy to minimize rush during polling and counting, keeping in mind the SOPs related to Covid-19.

Election observer Bopai Puroik urged the representatives of the political parties to adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) along with the Covid-related SOPs and other rules diligently.

He also emphasized on the importance of submitting the expenditure statements of the contesting candidates.

MCC in-charge June Ringu enumerated the dos and don’ts of the MCC. She reiterated the importance of following the MCC, and cautioned against violating it.

The meeting concluded with a question and answer session where various doubts of the representatives were clarified by the authorities concerned.

The meeting was also attended by the DSP, returning officers, assistant returning officers, the ARCS and others. (DIPRO)