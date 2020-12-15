Elect genuine candidates: Tuki

SAGALEE, 14 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki has appealed to the electorate of the state to elect “genuine candidates” in their respective areas.

Addressing public rallies at Nimte in Sagalee circle, Mepsoro in Toru circle, and Leporiang for the Congress candidates, Tuki, who is also the local MLA, urged all the voters and the public to choose and elect genuine candidates.

“The ruling BJP has been using all its resources to get their candidates elected unopposed, which is not a good sign. We should see to it that genuine candidates who can work for the betterment and

development of the area and the welfare of the people are elected,” Tuki said.

“In a democracy, every candidate and the voters want to participate in the festival of democracy,” he said, and urged all to participate in the voting process.

Due to the pandemic, and also due to the hurriedly declared local body poll by the State Election Commission, the Congress party could not field enough candidates across the state, he added.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a fear and therefore the preparations by the candidates were not done. Also, because of the loss of economic condition due to the long lockdown, several deserving candidates could not turn up,” Tuki said.