Roads constructed along interstate boundary should not be disturbed: Rebia

KIMIN, 14 Dec: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia has said that the roads constructed along the Assam-Arunachal boundary should not be disturbed as they would benefit the people of both the states.

Speaking to the press here after addressing an election rally, Rebia assured to raise the concern with the higher authorities if such incidents are repeated.

He was answering questions over the repeated disturbances caused to the construction of the PMGSY roads in Kimin and Tarasso by Assam police officials.

Rebia further said that the people of the state should strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming panchayat and municipal elections.

Earlier, Rebia addressed a massive rally and sought support for the BJP candidates in the coming panchayat election. He said Kimin would witness faster development in the coming days.

Papum Pare BJP president Tarh Tallum and BJP ZPM candidate from Kimin, Bamang Yayu also spoke.