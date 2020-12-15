SSLs distributed to students

YUPIA, 14 Dec: Free solar study lamps (SSL) were distributed to the students of the government upper primary school (GUPS) here in Papum Pare district on Monday by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) under the MNRE scheme for distribution of SSLs to all school-going students from Class 1 to 10.

GUPS Headmistress Obi Zirdo Rumi and DLIO Toko Api distributed the solar lamps to the students, and the students were advised to utilize the SSLs properly.

The APEDA project officer informed that all the government schools in far-flung areas of the district would be covered under the scheme. (DIPRO)