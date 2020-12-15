Weeklong disaster mgmt prog underway

CHANGLANG, 14 Dec: A weeklong training programme on disaster management, being organized by the Changlang district administration in collaboration with the Organization of Disaster Managers, New Delhi, got underway at the government higher secondary school here on Monday.

Attending the inaugural programme, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav commended the joint efforts of the teachers and the students of the school in resuming normal classes, following the government SOPs, during the pandemic.

Informing about his recent crowdfunding initiative, the DC urged the students to “try excelling in academic field” and gave assurance that “similar help will be extended to such students in the future.”

Speaking on various natural calamities witnessed by Changlang district, he exhorted the students to “grasp the ideas being imparted through the training to become disaster resilient.”

A team headed by Organization of Disaster Managers president Vinod Bhardwaj taught several effective techniques useful during natural calamities, involving the teachers and the students of the school. The participants were also given tips on how to protect themselves in case of any untoward incident.

The team also explained the use of various fire extinguishers and demonstrated how to operate them. A live demonstration on creating a makeshift stretcher using locally available materials, and ways to rescue injured and unconscious persons in case of a catastrophe was also made.

Later, the team assessed the safety audit of the school’s buildings and explained how to prepare a school disaster management plan.

Changlang DDMO Dorjee Khandu informed about the different natural calamities that occur in the district. (DIPRO)