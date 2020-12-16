Use of fruit harvesting ladder demonstrated

YAZALI, 15 Dec: The agricultural engineering department of the NERIST organized a demonstration programme on women-friendly fruit harvester for harvesting mosambi/orange, designed and developed by the All India Coordinated Research Project on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture, at Towhapa village here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted at Toko Tach Orchards. The farmers were apprised of the advantages of the fruit harvesting ladder, which helps in plucking fruits and increasing the shelf life of the fruits.

The use of backpack for carrying load in the Sherpa mode, which reduces pressure on the neck and the head, was also demonstrated for the farmers’ benefit.

The farmers were also made aware of the farm safety app developed by the CIAE, Bhopal.