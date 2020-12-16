APEDA observes Energy Conservation Week

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) in coordination with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency organized various awareness programmes on energy conservation and energy efficiency during the Energy Conservation Week from 7 to 14 December.

The weeklong activities included creating awareness on energy conservation through Radio City Itanagar 90.8 FM and the Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar; a state level online essay competition for school students on the topic ‘How to conserve energy and create energy efficiency in our village’; and online painting and drawing competitions on the topic ‘How to save energy inside the home’.

An exhibition of energy efficient appliances on a tableau van was also taken out from Chimpu to the Banderdewa check gate on 13 and 14 December to mark the occasion.

The weeklong programme concluded with the observation of the National Energy Conservation Day on Monday and distribution of awards with cash prizes to the winners of the essay writing and painting competitions.