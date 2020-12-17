SC for constituting committee on farmers’ protest deadlock

NEW DELHI, 16 Dec: The Supreme Court Wednesday indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions across the country to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near Delhi borders against the three new agri laws saying “it may become a national issue”.

“Your negotiations have not worked apparently. It is bound to fail. You are saying you are willing to negotiate,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Mehta, who is representing the Centre replied, “Yes, we are willing to talk to farmers”.

When the apex court asked the solicitor general to give names of the farmer organisations, which are blocking the roads on Delhi borders, he said he can give the names of those with whom Government is holding discussions.

“There are members of Bharatiya Kisan Union and other organizations who are talking to the government”, Mehta said adding that government is talking with the protesting farmer organisations and he can give those names to the court.

Taking note of submissions, the top court told the advocates appearing for different parties as to what it tentatively proposes to do.

“We will form a committee to resolve the dispute. We will have members of the government, members from farmer organisations in it. This may soon become a national issue. We will have members from farmer organisations from rest of India also. You propose list of names of committee members” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Multiple pleas have been filed in the top court seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers, saying commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre and others on a batch of petitions seeking removal of farmers camping at borders of Delhi and amicable solution of the dispute.

In a hearing conducted via video conferencing, the bench directed the petitioners to make protesting farmer unions parties to the pleas and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. (PTI)