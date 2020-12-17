Farmers attend oyster mushroom cultivation training

PASIGHAT, 16 Dec: A one-day training programme on ‘oyster mushroom cultivation’ for farmers was conducted by the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here at Old Lorging village in Siang district on Wednesday.

Forty-five progressive farmers from Old Lorging village attended the training programme, which was sponsored by the ICAR- Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan (Himachal Pradesh), India.

Resource person and Principal Investigator of AICRP on Mushroom Project, Dr RC Shakywar spoke on the role of extension functionaries for technology transfer among the farmers.