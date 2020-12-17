Governor for early completion of Miao-Vijoynagar road

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Governor BD Mishra emphasized on early completion of the Miao-Vijoynagar road in Changlang district and said that the non-monsoon months from December to March are the ideal months for construction of the road.

He said this during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday where they discussed current issues and development in the state.

Mishra said that if winter period is not intensively utilized, road availability for the people and the administration will keep on getting delayed.

Mein briefed the governor about the financial aspects of the state and also the progress on agriculture and tourism development in the state. (Raj Bhavan)