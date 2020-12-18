Citizens hold candlelight march for murdered Yayik Nilling, seek capital punishment

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 17 Dec: Over a thousand citizens here in Upper Subansiri district took out a candlelight march on Thursday for late Yayik Nilling, who was brutally murdered on 27 November at Nilling village.

The candlelight march was spearheaded by the All Nilling Youth Association and joined by the Upper Subansiri unit of the women welfare society, the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, the All Tagin Students’ Union and the All Tagin Youth Organization, besides several women and school students.

The citizens condemned the murder of the deceased and termed it a rare, barbaric act and sought capital punishment for the culprit.

They also appealed for the need to improve the law and order scenario in the district.

In the meantime, the husband of the deceased has appealed to the law enforcing authority to “award capital punishment to the culprit or hand him over to the aggrieved family to be dealt with as per the Tagin customary law.”

Late Nilling was allegedly killed on 27 November while trying to fend off her sexual assaulter identified as Babul Noroh (20) from Laluk, Assam.

“Her chest was pierced with a spear and her neck had cut marks from a machete (dao),” the police had informed then.

The victim’s husband was in Itanagar for medical treatment during the time of the incident.