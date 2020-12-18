DEO reviews PR poll preparedness in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO, 17 Dec: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Swetika Sachan reviewed the infrastructural preparedness of the polling stations for the ensuing Panchayati Raj election in the district.

Briefing about the roles and responsibilities of the sector magistrates during the poll process, the DEO in a review meeting here on Thursday, directed all the sector magistrates to personally visit their assigned polling stations to assess the infrastructure requirements.

“The onus of the successful conduct of the election lies on the shoulders of the sector magistrates,” the DEO said as she requested all the senior officers appointed as sector magistrates to perform their duties sincerely.

“Right from assessing basic facilities like road conditions, network connectivity and other issues, the role of sector magistrates is vital,” she said.

On security arrangements for the polling stations, the DEO also requested the police and administration to work hand-in-hand for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

A total of 11 sector magistrates have been appointed for 63 polling stations.

ADC Millo Kojin, SP Harsh Indora and all the ROs also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)