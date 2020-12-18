Discharge duties with dedication: Director

PASIGHAT, 17 Dec: Director for Accounts and Treasuries Tedi Techi on Thursday inspected the functioning of the Treasury Office (TO) here in East Siang district and asked the officials to be “very sincere, dedicated and accountable” while delivering services.

Techi said that the accounts and treasuries department has been created to ensure strict compliance of financial rules and procedures relating to all government transactions.

“The officials should scrutinize and examine every item of receipts and payment shown in the daily accounts and point out and watch against all irregularities,” he said.

Techi instructed Treasury Officer Robo Megu to submit an estimate for urgent maintenance works required for the office building and also a proposal for immediate construction of an overhead water-tank and separate strong room for the office to ensure proper and smooth functioning of daily office transactions.

Joint Director S Bhowmik and F&AO K Tagi accompanied Techi during the inspection. (DIPRO)