8,000 plus security personnel deployed for local elections

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Ahead of the panchayati raj and municipal elections scheduled for 22 December, the state has deployed more than 8,000 personnel, including paramilitary armed forces and the state police, to ensure peaceful elections.

In a press conference held here on Friday, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said, “The police have taken some security measures, including tracking those with criminal records, deposition of firearms and night patrolling, etc, to ensure peaceful conduct of election.”

Apa informed that the deployment of paramilitary forces, including nine CRPF companies, “is as per the classification of the 2,268 polling stations across the state.”

He disclosed that forest guards and Itanagar traffic wardens would also be engaged in election duties.

Apa said the police have identified 258 hypersensitive, 536 sensitive and 702 normal polling stations across the state after the declaration of seats which are not being contested.

The IGP further informed that four police personnel would be deployed at each hypersensitive polling station, three personnel at sensitive polling stations, and two personnel at normal polling stations.

“The objective of the police arrangements is to maintain law and order before, during and after the polling, and also preservation of order at polling stations, so that the voters are able to exercise their right of franchise without any hindrance,” Apa said.

The state police informed that all the SPs, SDPOs, DSPs and officers-in-charge of the police stations across the state have been directed to remain extremely vigilant, and to keep themselves informed.

The IGP appealed to the people to cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful elections.

Meanwhile, Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram said the capital police have been on the job ever since the elections were declared. The SP informed that night patrolling has been intensified and 11 nakas have been erected.

He further informed that 400 litres of liquor, 177 daos, and some firearms have been seized so far.

Chiram also informed that the check gates in Hollongi, Banderdewa and Gumto would be sealed during the polling day, in order to ensure free and fair elections.