Vijaynagar limping back to normalcy

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Vijaynagar in Changlang district is reportedly limping back to normalcy a week after the arson and rioting that took place there on 11 December. The violence was allegedly led by the All Yobin Students’ Union.

IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa informed that 29 people have been arrested so far, including nine persons from Gandhigram village. Apa, who led the operation on the ground, informed that the police have rounded up more than 30 people so far in connection with the violence.

“Normalcy is returned in Vijaynagar. Police is still in hot pursuit against criminal involved in arson,” Apa said.

“Thirteen people were rounded up from Gandhigram and nine persons were arrested,” the IGP said.

It is reported that seven females (two adults and five juveniles) were among the people who were rounded up by the police. Their statements have been taken, the IGP said.

He informed that the arrested people have been brought to the Miao police station and are now under police custody.

The IGP further informed that “all five FIRs registered under Sections 120 (b), 120 (1), 147 and 148 of the Indian Penal Code against rioters have been transferred to the special investigation team of the crime branch in Itanagar for further investigation.”

He said the state police are investigating all possible angles, including involvement of foreign powers in the rioting.

“My first impression is also there could be a foreign element, because the government of India offices were targeted. As of now, it is a matter of investigation. We are looking into all possible angles. If there involvement of foreign elements, the truth would be unearthed” Apa said.