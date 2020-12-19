DTFI reviews preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination

YUPIA, 18 Dec: The block-wise preparation of the database of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccination in Papum Pare and other matters related to the district’s preparedness for a smooth vaccination drive were reviewed during a meeting of the Papum Pare district task force for immunization (DTFI) at the DMO’s conference hall here on Friday.

DMO Dr Komling Perme called upon all the medical officers (MO) to ensure that data are collected meticulously to avoid any duplicity. The DMO advised the MOs to work in close coordination with the local administration and line departments, like education and the ICDS, for data collection.

DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik presented the status of the HCW registration on the Co-Win portal and various issues pertaining to Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Co-Win is a digital platform for Covid-19 vaccination delivery programme, recording data, and enabling people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

The meeting was followed by a workshop on vaccine preventable disease surveillance. State Surveillance Officer (WHO) Dr Sushma and District Surveillance Officer Dr RR Ronya were the resource persons.

The meeting, which was chaired by SDO J Bam, was attended by all the MOs, the DDSE, the WCD DD and the DSP. (DIPRO)